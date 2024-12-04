Cameron Payne Injury: Dealing with an elbow effusion

Payne is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to a left elbow effusion.

Payne is dealing with the buildup of fluids in his elbow joint, putting his status in jeopardy for Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old has appeared in 12 consecutive contests and is raining in 49.1 percent of 4.4 threes per game over that span, so his elbow has yet to cause performance-related issues