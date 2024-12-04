Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Dealing with elbow effusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 10:48pm

Payne is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to a left elbow effusion.

Payne is dealing with the buildup of fluids in his elbow joint, putting his status in jeopardy for Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old has appeared in 12 consecutive contests and is raining in 49.1 percent of 4.4 threes per game over that span, so his elbow has yet to cause performance-related issues

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now