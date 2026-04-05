Cameron Payne Injury: Diagnosed with hamstring strain
Payne was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring Sunday and will be re-evaluated in "approximately two weeks," Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Payne suffered a hamstring strain during Saturday's 116-93 loss to Detroit, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the diagnosis. As a result, the 31-year-old will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. He will also miss the Play-In Tournament -- assuming the 76ers can remain above the Raptors, Hornets, Magic and Heat in the standings -- and likely at least a few playoff games Philadelphia advances. While Payne is out of commission, Quentin Grimes is likely to pick up plenty of minutes at point guard off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Payne See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2314 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1522 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds24 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Payne See More