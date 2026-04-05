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Cameron Payne Injury: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:50pm

Payne was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring Sunday and will be re-evaluated in "approximately two weeks," Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Payne suffered a hamstring strain during Saturday's 116-93 loss to Detroit, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the diagnosis. As a result, the 31-year-old will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. He will also miss the Play-In Tournament -- assuming the 76ers can remain above the Raptors, Hornets, Magic and Heat in the standings -- and likely at least a few playoff games Philadelphia advances. While Payne is out of commission, Quentin Grimes is likely to pick up plenty of minutes at point guard off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey.

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
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