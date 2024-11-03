Cameron Payne Injury: Doubtful Monday

Payne is doubtful for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a strained left hamstring, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne is unlikely to suit up Monday, though it should not cause too many waves in the Knicks' rotation as he has averaged 11.3 minutes per game over his last three outings. If the 30-year-old doesn't suit up Monday, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet are candidates for a slight increase in minutes off the bench alongside Miles McBride.