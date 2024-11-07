Cameron Payne Injury: Iffy for Friday
Payne (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks.
Payne is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest while dealing with a strained left hamstring. The 30-year-old's absence should not cause too many waves in the rotation as he is averaging 15.4 minutes per game through five regular-season games, though Tyler Kolek is a candidate for a slight uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now