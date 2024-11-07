Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Payne (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks.

Payne is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest while dealing with a strained left hamstring. The 30-year-old's absence should not cause too many waves in the rotation as he is averaging 15.4 minutes per game through five regular-season games, though Tyler Kolek is a candidate for a slight uptick in playing time.

