Cameron Payne Injury: Iffy to face Atlanta

Payne (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Payne is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. However, the 30-year-old guard is seemingly nearing a return to game action, as he was able to participate during Friday's practice. If Payne or Jalen Brunson (ankle) join Miles McBride (groin) on the shelf against the Hawks, Delon Wright, Landry Shamet and Tyler Kolek will likely continue to receive a bump in playing time.