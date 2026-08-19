Cameron Payne Injury: Kings to host for workout Thursday

Sacramento will host Payne for a workout Thursday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Payne, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has bounced around the league throughout his career, making stops in Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and New York. He most recently appeared in 22 regular-season games with the 76ers in 2025-26, when he averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 17.0 minutes. Payne isn't a lock to make the Kings, but he certainly has a chance to earn a spot on an NBA roster before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.