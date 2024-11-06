Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Payne (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Payne will miss a second consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain, and the floor general doesn't have a timetable for his return. That said, he wouldn't see regular minutes even if available, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. His next chance to play will come against the Bucks on Friday.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
