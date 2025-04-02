Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:50am

Payne (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Payne is slated to miss a fourth straight game. He doesn't have a return timetable, but his next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Atlanta. With Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) still out, Delon Wright should draw another start at point guard, while Tyler Kolek operates as the backup.

