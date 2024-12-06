Cameron Payne Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Payne (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
The floor general was held out of Thursday's game against the Hornets and was initially listed as day-to-day, so it's not surprising to see him getting a questionable tag. Even if he's deemed available, Payne isn't expected to have a lot of fantasy upside. He's averaging just 8.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game this season.
