Cameron Payne Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Payne is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a left hamstring injury, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne returned to action Tuesday following a four-game absence due to the hamstring injury and played nine minutes off the bench. Miles McBride (knee) and Jalen Brunson (ankle) are also questionable, so the Knicks' backcourt depth may be tested during the second night of a back-to-back set.