Cameron Payne Injury: Waived by Philadelphia
The 76ers are waiving Payne (hamstring) on Friday, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.
Philadelphia is converting Dalen Terry to a standard deal in a corresponding move. Payne, who's out with a hamstring strain, averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 17.0 minutes per tilt in 22 games this season for the 76ers.
Cameron Payne
Free Agent
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