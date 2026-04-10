Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Waived by Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The 76ers are waiving Payne (hamstring) on Friday, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Philadelphia is converting Dalen Terry to a standard deal in a corresponding move. Payne, who's out with a hamstring strain, averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 17.0 minutes per tilt in 22 games this season for the 76ers.

Cameron Payne
 Free Agent
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