Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Will likely play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Payne (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

After missing four straight games with a sprained right ankle, Payne returned to action Saturday, posting three points, three rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes off the bench during a 121-105 win in Atlanta. While Payne will likely suit up, he's looking at a reduced role now that Jalen Brunson (ankle) is healthy.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now