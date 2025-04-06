Cameron Payne Injury: Will likely play Sunday
Payne (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
After missing four straight games with a sprained right ankle, Payne returned to action Saturday, posting three points, three rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes off the bench during a 121-105 win in Atlanta. While Payne will likely suit up, he's looking at a reduced role now that Jalen Brunson (ankle) is healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now