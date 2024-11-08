Cameron Payne Injury: Won't go Friday

Payne (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Payne will miss his third consecutive matchup due to a left hamstring strain. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.4 minutes per game, so his absence likely won't affect the rotation too heavily. However, Tyler Kolek could benefit from a slight uptick in playing time. Payne's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pacers.