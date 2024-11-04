Cameron Payne Injury: Won't play Monday

Payne (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Rockets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Payne has been downgraded from doubtful to out Monday due to a strained left hamstring. The 30-year-old has averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 15.4 minutes in five regular-season outings. In Payne's absence, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet are candidates for a slight increase in minutes off the bench alongside Miles McBride.