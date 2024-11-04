Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Payne (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Rockets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Payne has been downgraded from doubtful to out Monday due to a strained left hamstring. The 30-year-old has averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 15.4 minutes in five regular-season outings. In Payne's absence, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet are candidates for a slight increase in minutes off the bench alongside Miles McBride.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now