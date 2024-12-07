Cameron Payne Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Pistons

Payne (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Payne is dealing with left elbow effusion, and it's serious enough for him to be sidelined Saturday. Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride are slated to see more minutes off the bench due to Payne's absence. Payne's next chance to play will be Monday against the Raptors.