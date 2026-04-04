Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Payne suffered a right hamstring strain and won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

He'll finish the night early with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in nine minutes. Quentin Grimes may pick up a handful of minutes with this news.

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
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