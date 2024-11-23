Cameron Payne News: Adds 11 points off bench

Payne logged 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss to the Jazz.

Payne led the New York bench in scoring and did so with a strong showing from beyond the arc. He's enjoyed an expanded role for this Knicks team of late due to the absence of Miles McBride (knee), as he's averaged 26.7 minutes over his previous three appearances after averaging 15.4 minutes across his first nine games of the 2024-25 campaign.