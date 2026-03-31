Cameron Payne News: Cast out of rotation

Payne (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

With all of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid returning to action for Philadelphia within the past three games following extended absences, Payne is one of several 76ers supporting players who has fallen out of the rotation. Before failing to receive any minutes Monday, Payne had appeared in each of Philadelphia's first 20 games out of the All-Star break and averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 17.6 minutes.