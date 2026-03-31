Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Cast out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 8:33am

Payne (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

With all of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid returning to action for Philadelphia within the past three games following extended absences, Payne is one of several 76ers supporting players who has fallen out of the rotation. Before failing to receive any minutes Monday, Payne had appeared in each of Philadelphia's first 20 games out of the All-Star break and averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 17.6 minutes.

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Payne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Payne See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers
Author Image
Adam King
18 days ago