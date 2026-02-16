Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Catches on with 76ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 7:45am

Payne agreed Monday with the 76ers on a one-year contract, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

The 31-year-old guard will return for his 11th NBA season after he had thus far spent the 2025-26 campaign overseas in Europe with Serbian club KK Partizan following the Pacers' decision to waive him during the preseason. Payne will bring plenty of experience and added depth to the 76ers' backcourt, but he's uncertain to emerge as a regular part of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
