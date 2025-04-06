Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Cleared to play vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Payne (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne has missed four of the Knicks' last five games due to an ankle injury but will be available to play Sunday against Phoenix. The veteran guard will be one of three backcourt players cleared to play for this game, with Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) also set to play.

