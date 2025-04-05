Cameron Payne News: Coming off bench Saturday

Payne (ankle) is available and coming off the bench in Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing the Knicks' previous four contests due to a right ankle sprain. Payne has averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.