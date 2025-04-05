Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Coming off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Payne (ankle) is available and coming off the bench in Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing the Knicks' previous four contests due to a right ankle sprain. Payne has averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now