Cameron Payne News: Competing for significant role

Payne accumulated 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 win over Portland.

With Tyrese Maxey (finger) out for another several weeks, Payne should continue battling for minutes with Justin Edwards and Trendon Watford. Payne has averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last five games, converting 46.9 percent of his three-point tries.