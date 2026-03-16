Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Competing for significant role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:04am

Payne accumulated 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 win over Portland.

With Tyrese Maxey (finger) out for another several weeks, Payne should continue battling for minutes with Justin Edwards and Trendon Watford. Payne has averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last five games, converting 46.9 percent of his three-point tries.

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
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