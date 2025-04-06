Cameron Payne News: Dishes out five assists in return

Payne (ankle) tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Saturday's 121-105 win over the Hawks.

Back in action after missing the previous four games with a sprained right ankle, Payne saw his streak of three consecutive starts come to an end, as the Knicks deployed him off the bench behind Delon Wright, who logged 29 minutes. When the New York backcourt was at full strength earlier this month, Payne had played ahead of Wright as the team's third-string point guard, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks prioritized Payne ahead of Wright once the team is fully healthy again. Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) both practiced Friday and could return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Suns, which would result in Payne having to sacrifice some minutes.