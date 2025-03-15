Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne News: Drops donut in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Payne amassed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 10 minutes during Saturday's 97-94 loss to the Warriors.

Payne didn't bother the scorers, logging fewer than 15 minutes for the ninth time in the past 10 games. Despite an ankle injury to Jalen Brunson, Payne has been unable to carve out a sizeable role. In three games since the Brunson injury, Payne is averaging just 4.0 points and 1.7 assists in 13.1 minutes.

