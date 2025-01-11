Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Efficient in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Payne produced 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 126-101 loss to the Thunder.

Payne made the most of his minutes Friday, as he reached the 15-minute plateau and scored in double digits off the bench for the first time since Dec. 23. The Knicks tend to give heavy minutes to their starters, however, so Payne won't be a factor in most fantasy formats as long as he remains on the bench due to his limited playing time.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
