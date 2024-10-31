Cameron Payne News: Fails to score against Miami
Payne finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Heat.
Despite not scoring, Payne led all bench players with five assists in Wednesday's win. Payne has carved out a backup point guard role behind Jalen Brunson, averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes across four appearances.
