Cameron Payne News: Fares well off bench

Payne closed Monday's 123-103 loss to the Thunder with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 26 minutes.

Payne had a terrific showing off the bench and continues to play a key role for a Philadelphia team that has been hammered by injuries. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes per contest.