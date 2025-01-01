Cameron Payne News: Last-second starter

Payne will start Wednesday's game against Utah, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The Knicks' initial starting lineup featured Miles McBride at the point guard position, but the team will turn to Payne instead. It's unclear if McBride will be available off the bench, but Payne should see plenty of action considering Jalen Brunson (calf) is sidelined. Payne is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds in games where he logs at least 15 minutes.