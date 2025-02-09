Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne News: Leads bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Payne closed Saturday's 131-104 loss to the Celtics with 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes.

Payne logged his most playing time since Jan. 1 while leading the second unit in scoring Saturday. The 30-year-old has scored in double figures just once over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 6.6 points and 2.4 assists across only 12.2 minutes per game.

