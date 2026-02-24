Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Limited again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Payne posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 win over the Pacers.

Payne continues to play a limited role for his new team, having now scored a total of just 10 points across four games. While he has managed to add six steals during that time, the fact that he is averaging 12.6 minutes should be enough to deter fantasy managers when it comes to considering him a viable asset.

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
