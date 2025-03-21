Cameron Payne News: Muted performance in loss

Payne supplied five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 16 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Hornets.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) is nearing a return for New York, as he's no longer confined to a walking boot and was able to do some light shooting Thursday. Payne hasn't been able to take advantage of his absence, posting averages of 5.8 points, 3.3 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 15.6 minutes over his last four appearances.