Cameron Payne News: Perfect from field

Payne totaled 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists, one block and three steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Bulls.

Payne's efficient outside shooting helped him tie his season-high in points with 11. The 30-year-old guard also recorded three steals Wednesday after tallying three total on the year beforehand. Payne is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14.7 minutes across his seven appearances in 2024-25.