Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Retreating to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Payne is not in the Sixers' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Payne made his first start for the 76ers in Monday's 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers, when he finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two three-pointers over 28 minutes. Even though Tyrese Maxey (finger) is not playing Tuesday, Payne will still revert to a bench role due to the return of VJ Edgecombe (back).

Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers
