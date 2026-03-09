Cameron Payne News: Scores 12 points in spot start
Payne provided 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
Payne got the starting nod, replacing Tyrese Maxey, who was ruled out due to a finger injury. Although Payne's overall production was nothing too exciting, the fact that he played 28 minutes is a great sign for his short-term fantasy appeal. With very little depth at the point guard position, Philadelphia will need to lean on Payne until Maxey is cleared to return, making him a viable asset, particularly with another four games this week.
