Cameron Payne News: Scores season-high 10 points
Payne supplied 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 loss to San Antonio.
With VJ Edgecombe (back) and Kelly Oubre (illness) both out for Wednesday's tilt against Utah, Payne is a candidate for an expanded role in the interim. The 26 minutes were a season high for Payne on Tuesday, and it wouldn't be surprising if he hovered around that number once again for the banged-up 76ers on Wednesday.
