Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Sees 11 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 10:29am

Payne logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 124-118 victory over Houston.

Although the Knicks were shorthanded without OG Anunoby (foot) Monday, Payne did not see a notable increase in minutes. He remains miles off the fantasy radar in most leagues with an average of 11.0 minutes over his last 10 appearances.

