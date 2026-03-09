Cameron Payne News: Starting sans Maxey

Payne will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Tyrese Maxey (finger) joining Joel Embiid (oblique), VJ Edgecombe (back) and Paul George (suspension) on the sidelines, Payne will enter the starting five for the first time this season. The veteran guard has averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 17.0 minutes per game over his last three outings, though he should see a sizable bump in minutes Monday.