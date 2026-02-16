Cameron Payne News: To sign with 76ers

Payne is expected to sign with the 76ers for the rest of the season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The veteran guard is securing a buyout in Europe with Partizan Belgrade. Payne has a lot of NBA experience and has a chance to carve out a rotation role with the 76ers. Across 477 career regular-season games, Payne holds averages of 7.8 points and 3.2 assists.