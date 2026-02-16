Cameron Payne News: To sign with 76ers
Payne is expected to sign with the 76ers for the rest of the season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
The veteran guard is securing a buyout in Europe with Partizan Belgrade. Payne has a lot of NBA experience and has a chance to carve out a rotation role with the 76ers. Across 477 career regular-season games, Payne holds averages of 7.8 points and 3.2 assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Payne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Payne See More