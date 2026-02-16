Cameron Payne News: To sign with 76ers

Cameron Payne headshot

Payne is expected to sign with the 76ers for the rest of the season, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The veteran guard is securing a buyout in Europe with Partizan Belgrade. Payne has a lot of NBA experience and has a chance to carve out a rotation role with the 76ers. Across 477 career regular-season games, Payne holds averages of 7.8 points and 3.2 assists.

