Cameron Payne News: Will play Friday
Payne (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
As expected, Payne has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a third consecutive contest following a four-game absence due to the hamstring injury. Miles McBride (illness) will be sidelined, so Payne and Tyler Kolek are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now