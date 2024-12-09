Cameron Payne News: Will play vs. Toronto

Payne (elbow) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne missed the Knicks' last two games due to a left elbow effusion, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to play Monday and will serve as the primary backup at point guard behind Jalen Brunson. Across his 10 outings prior to the injury, Payne averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per game.