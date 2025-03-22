Cameron Payne News: Will start Saturday

Payne will start Saturday against the Wizards, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Payne will get the nod at point guard for the Knicks due to the absences of both Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin). Payne's lone start this season came on Jan. 1, when he posted eight points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in a win over the Jazz.