Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Will start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Payne will start Saturday against the Wizards, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Payne will get the nod at point guard for the Knicks due to the absences of both Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin). Payne's lone start this season came on Jan. 1, when he posted eight points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in a win over the Jazz.

Cameron Payne
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now