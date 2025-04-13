Cameron Payne News: Will start Sunday
Payne will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), OG Anunoby (thumb) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) all sidelined, the Knicks will start Payne, Miles McBride, P.J. Tucker, Precious Achiuwa and Mikal Bridges, though Bridges figures to play only a few minutes to keep his consecutive games played streak going. As a starter this season (four games), Payne has averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.
