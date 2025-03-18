Cameron Tyson News: Finishes in double figures again

Tyson produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Tyson provided a scoring pop off the bench, reaching double figures in his third straight game. Over his last five contests, Tyson has averaged 8.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 18.8 minutes.