Cameron Tyson

Cameron Tyson News: Locks in from range

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Tyson had nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 127-118 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Tyson turned in his best scoring night of the young campaign with the help of three made triples. He also managed to record his first steal of the season after failing to record a steal or block in two appearances entering Monday's clash.

Cameron Tyson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
