Tyson logged 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Wednesday during RIp City's 123-102 loss versus South Bay.

Tyson led Rip City's bench in points scored during Wednesday's loss. This performance was the second time this season that the 25-year-old managed to score 10 or more points.