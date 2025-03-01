Cameron Tyson News: Provides spark off bench

Tyson ended with 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 114-110 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

It was Tyson's second straight game with 11 points and a trio of three-pointers. Over nine games in February, the 25-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 16.8 minutes while shooting just 35.5 percent from the floor.