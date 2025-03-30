Cameron Tyson News: Scores 20 points in season finale

Tyson registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The undrafted rookie made his third consecutive start to wrap up the year, scoring in double figures for the sixth time in his past seven appearances. Over his seven contests as a starter during the G League regular season, Tyson averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.4 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes and shot just 36.6 percent from the field.