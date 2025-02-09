Cameron Tyson News: Sinks five triples
Tyson scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Tyson tied his season high with five made three-pointers en route to his highest-scoring outing since dropping a season-high 23 against Santa Cruz on Dec. 7. Across 29 G League appearances, Tyson has averaged 9.3 points per game while shooting 34.2 percent from deep.
