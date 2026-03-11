Caris LeVert Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
LeVert (wrist) is doubtful to play Thursday against the 76ers.
LeVert is on track to miss his third straight game Thursday, which should continue to lead to more opportunities for Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter. Check back for official word on LeVert closer to Thursday's tip.
