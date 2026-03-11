Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

LeVert (wrist) is doubtful to play Thursday against the 76ers.

LeVert is on track to miss his third straight game Thursday, which should continue to lead to more opportunities for Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter. Check back for official word on LeVert closer to Thursday's tip.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
